See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Tavares, FL
Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO is a Pulmonologist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Schroeder works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pulmonary And Sleep Medicine At Tavares in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. SEBASTIAN FERNANDEZ-BUSSY, MD
Dr. SEBASTIAN FERNANDEZ-BUSSY, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
Dr. MARGARET JOHNSON, MD
Dr. MARGARET JOHNSON, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. VICHAYA ARUNTHARI, MD
Dr. VICHAYA ARUNTHARI, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine at Tavares
    1876 Nightingale Ln, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 742-4447
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery At
    3120 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 742-4447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schroeder?

    Mar 16, 2021
    I was fortunate to be under the care of Dr. Schroeder when he was in South Florida. My medical condition is complex with a history of autoimmune diseases, double pneumonia, severe asthma and multiple allergies to medicines. When I first met him I had been struggling with double pneumonia for months, weak and frail. I'm also a mom to special needs kids who need me to be strong. Dr. Schroeder looked at all the test results I brought, carefully reviewed them and LISTENED! He did additional testing, was thorough and thoughtful in his treatment. He spoke frankly that it would take time to recover and regularly monitored me during treatment. Eventually I came to trust him so much so that I actually shared all the natural stuff I was using in addition to my medicines. He didn't laugh/scoff at any of it, but expressed concern over one item I used. His genuine concern made me stop taking it. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Schroeder and wish he hadn't moved.
    Alba Gaston — Mar 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schroeder to family and friends

    Dr. Schroeder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schroeder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO.

    About Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124343512
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schroeder works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pulmonary And Sleep Medicine At Tavares in Tavares, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schroeder’s profile.

    Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.