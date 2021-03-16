Overview

Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO is a Pulmonologist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schroeder works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pulmonary And Sleep Medicine At Tavares in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.