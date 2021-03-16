Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO is a Pulmonologist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine at Tavares1876 Nightingale Ln, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-4447
Adventhealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery At3120 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-4447
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was fortunate to be under the care of Dr. Schroeder when he was in South Florida. My medical condition is complex with a history of autoimmune diseases, double pneumonia, severe asthma and multiple allergies to medicines. When I first met him I had been struggling with double pneumonia for months, weak and frail. I'm also a mom to special needs kids who need me to be strong. Dr. Schroeder looked at all the test results I brought, carefully reviewed them and LISTENED! He did additional testing, was thorough and thoughtful in his treatment. He spoke frankly that it would take time to recover and regularly monitored me during treatment. Eventually I came to trust him so much so that I actually shared all the natural stuff I was using in addition to my medicines. He didn't laugh/scoff at any of it, but expressed concern over one item I used. His genuine concern made me stop taking it. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Schroeder and wish he hadn't moved.
About Dr. Jonathan Schroeder, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1124343512
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.