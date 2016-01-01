Dr. Jonathan Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Schreiber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Schreiber, MD is a dermatologist in Norfolk, VA. Dr. Schreiber completed a residency at Boston Med Center/New England Med Center. He currently practices at Integrated Dermatology of Tidewater and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Norfolk885 Kempsville Rd Ste 309, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-1033Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jonathan Schreiber, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center/New England Med Center
- Boston Med Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Admitting Hospitals
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreiber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schreiber has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schreiber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.
