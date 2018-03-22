Overview

Dr. Jonathan Schor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Schor works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.