Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Schlosser works at
Locations
-
1
Rockland Endocrine and Diabetes Services156 Route 59 Ste C1, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-3838Tuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday4:00pm - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlosser?
The ratings are for the MD and the amazing team. Dr. Schlosser works with me as the patient. He listens, considers, discusses and recommends. Its not the kind of dynamic where doctor knows best; but rather Dr. Schlosser is the adviser and facilitator which has been a phenomenal help to managing my conditions. The office is a similar story. They work like a team, and address issues on a timely manner. Do I recommend them? Yes, without question.
About Dr. Jonathan Schlosser, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902886815
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlosser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlosser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlosser works at
Dr. Schlosser has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlosser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schlosser speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlosser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlosser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.