Dr. Jonathan Schilling, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Schilling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Schilling works at Drs. Bossert Crafton & Novak Inc.drs. Bossert & Crafton Inc. in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Gallbladder Removal and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Drs. Bossert Crafton & Novak Inc.drs. Bossert & Crafton Inc.
    2123 Auburn Ave Ste 242, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 585-2062
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2
    Christ Hospital Physicians
    7545 Beechmont Ave Ste G, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 585-2062
  3
    Christ Hospital
    2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 585-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4
    Chrst Hosp Medcl Ctr Liberty Township
    6939 Cox Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 585-2062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Abscess
Gallbladder Removal
Umbilical Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Gallbladder Removal
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2022
    He saved my life. I'd never had surgery before and I was petrified. His bedside manner is excellent and put me at ease. He listens and does thorough examines. Very attentive and very clear with instructions. His entire staff for my follow up visits were very professional, respectful, knowledgeable and they cared. He knows his stuff. Excellent physician.
    Cryteria2.0 — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Schilling, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326332156
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Schilling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schilling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schilling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schilling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schilling has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Gallbladder Removal and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schilling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schilling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schilling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

