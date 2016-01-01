Dr. Jonathan Scharfstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharfstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Scharfstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Scharfstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.
Dr. Scharfstein works at
Locations
Hillcrest Medical Building 26801 Mayfield Rd Ste 200 Fl 2, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (440) 266-4463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Scharfstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharfstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharfstein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharfstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scharfstein has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharfstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharfstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharfstein.
