Dr. Jonathan Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Saunders, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Saunders, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Saunders works at
Locations
-
1
Christiana Cosmetic Surgery62 Omega Dr Bldg E, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 368-9611
-
2
Saint Francis Hospital701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 658-1129
- 3 E-62 Omega Dr Omega Professional Ctr, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 368-9611
-
4
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 368-9611
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saunders?
I had the best experience with Dr Jonathan Saunders and his staff. My surgery went great and my recovery was pretty easy. Dr Saunders was just a text away with any questions I had in recovery. Best choice I ever made! I love my results!
About Dr. Jonathan Saunders, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548203367
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders works at
Dr. Saunders has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saunders speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.