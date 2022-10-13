Overview

Dr. Jonathan Saluta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Saluta works at Los Angeles Orthopedic Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.