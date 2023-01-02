Dr. Jonathan Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Salinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Salinas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Salinas works at
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 213-5982Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Southwest8840 W Sunset Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 213-5973
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to Dr. Salinas because my voice had been getting worse for the past few months. Dr. Salinas scanned my throat and found a growth on my larynx and a couple of nodules on my left vocal cord. He ordered a biopsy, pet scan and full neck CT scan. Test results indicated cancer. Dr. Salinas removed the growth and nodules and provided all of the information to my oncologist who is proceeding with the treatment. During the entire process, Dr. Salinas kept me fully informed and was genuinely concerned about me as a patient and as a person. I believe that because of his immediate response and recommendations, I will have a better long-term outcome. He is very knowledgeable and was in tune with the latest technology for my situation. I am grateful for his expertise. I would highly recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1497984835
- University Of California
- University Of California/Los Angeles Medical Center
- University Of California/Los Angeles Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
