Dr. Jonathan Safren, MD

Cardiology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Safren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Carroll Hospital Center, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital, Northwest Hospital Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

Dr. Safren works at Richard L Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Westminster, MD, Baltimore, MD and Ellicott City, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
    1481 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Carroll Health Group-Cardiology
    193 Stoner Ave Ste 340, Westminster, MD 21157
    Wilkens Beltway Plaza
    4660 Wilkens Ave Ste 301, Baltimore, MD 21229
    Cross Roads Professional Building
    4801 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 220, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Carroll Hospital Center
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2020
    I met Dr. Safren in the Emergency Room at Frederick Memorial. After, reading an x-ray of my chest the hospitalist wanted to diagnosis me with Congestive Heart Failure, Dr. Safren re-read the x-ray and told the hospitalist that I didn't have CHF it was the way I was sitting when they took the x-rays. I have been trying to find Dr. Safren in Frederick but apparently he doesn't have an office here.
    Eilene Fryer — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Safren, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1811981657
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    Universiyt Of Arkansas
    Board Certifications
    Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Safren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Safren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Safren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

