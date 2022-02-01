Dr. Jonathan Ruzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ruzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Ruzi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Ruzi works at
Locations
Arizona Pulmonary Specialists9700 N 91st St Ste A200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 614-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment with Dr. Ruzi was fantastic. He's personable, friendly, professional and spoke with me - not "at" me. He has a fantastic bedside manner and answered all my questions and explained things in caring way, making me feel like he really cared about my situation
About Dr. Jonathan Ruzi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093708935
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruzi works at
Dr. Ruzi has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruzi.
