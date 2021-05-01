Overview

Dr. Jonathan Russo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. Russo works at Dr. Jonathan Russo Gastroenterology in Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.