Dr. Jonathan Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Flushing Hospital Med Center
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Office18220 State Highway 249 Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 698-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
Excellent doctor, amazing bedside manner. Very caring and knowledgeable. I switched doctors just so when I got pregnant because of his amazing reviews.
About Dr. Jonathan Russell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1336142553
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Russell speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.