Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM

Podiatry
5 (172)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Roy works at Royal Podiatry Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Royal Podiatry Associates
    39 W 32nd St Rm 1503, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6698
  2. 2
    Brooklyn Podiatry Associates
    420 74th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 974-8723
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
  3. 3
    Royal Podiatry Associates-Madison Ave
    22 E 41st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 974-8724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Arthroscopy
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cellulaze® Cellulite Reduction Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (168)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr. Roy and DeLoor Podiatry Associates treated me with the utmost care and respect. They took the time to go over the issue in detail, present me with multiple options of care, and helped me in making the best decision for the best health outcomes. When my insurance denied the medication, Dr. Roy took multiple extra steps to ensure I got the first line treatment covered. I've never seen a Dr. care so much about his patients! I highly recommend Dr. Roy and DeLoor Podiatry Associates !!
    Stephanie H. — Apr 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Indian
    NPI Number
    • 1740691450
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency

