Dr. Jonathan Rowe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rowe works at Paragon Health PC in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.