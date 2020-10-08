Overview

Dr. Jonathan Rotker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Rotker works at Gastroenterology Specialists of Middle Tennessee - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.