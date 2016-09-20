Dr. Rothman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Rothman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Rothman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Rothman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatry & Counseling Associates154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 870-0647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothman?
Everything is great about the doctors but the staff at the Worcester office is so rude! I've consistently had bad experiences with the ladies at the front desk. They have no compassion and clearly hate working with the population they are serving.
About Dr. Jonathan Rothman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1184680837
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothman works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.