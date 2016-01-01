Dr. Jonathan Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Roth, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Roth, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Roth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology for Children500 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
-
2
Urology for Children160 E Erie Ave Ste 2205, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions
-
3
Urology for Children859 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
-
4
Urology for Children, LLC200 Bowman Dr Ste E360, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
About Dr. Jonathan Roth, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215903687
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.