Overview

Dr. Jonathan Ross, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Ross works at Mid-Atlantic Epilepsy/Sleep Ctr in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.