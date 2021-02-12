See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jonathan Rosman, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Rosman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Rosman works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Services in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Arrhythmia Services
    1200 N Federal Hwy Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Palpitations
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
First Degree Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Angina
Atrial Septal Defect
Bradycardia
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Holter Monitoring
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Palpitations
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Septic Embolism
Tachycardia
Takayasu's Arteritis
Ventricular Arrhythmia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Aetna
    Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    POMCO Group
    Tufts Health Plan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2021
    Outstanding Doctor. Kind, caring, respectful and gives you all the time you need. His staff is the same as he. I trust this Doctor completely and feel very fortunate to have found him. How do you even begin to thank a Doctor who cares so much.
    Edie Kennedy — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Rosman, MD

    Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1497905269
    Education & Certifications

    Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    Beth Israel Med Ctr-Albert Einstein
    NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

