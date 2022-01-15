Dr. Jonathan Rose, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Rose, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Rose, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They graduated from Pennsylvania Podiatric Medical Association and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Greenspring Podiatry2324 W Joppa Rd Ste 100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (443) 583-5444
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Saw Dr. Rose yesterday. He was superb. Diagnosed my problem immediately, fixed it in minutes, and today I’m pain free. The staff was thorough, cordial and efficient.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1831269984
- University Of Pennsylvania At Presbyterian Med Center
- Pennsylvania Podiatric Medical Association
- University Of Michigan-Ann Arbor
