Dr. Jonathan Rodriguez-Ortiz, MD

Cardiology
Dr. Jonathan Rodriguez-Ortiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez-Ortiz works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Longwood, FL and Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orlando Health Heart Institute
    1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-6444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Longwood
    521 W State Road 434 Ste 308, Longwood, FL 32750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-6444
    Orlando Health Medical Group Inc
    100 N Dean Rd Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-6444
    Orlando Health Physician Group Inc
    2080 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-6444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Atherosclerosis
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Jonathan Rodriguez-Ortiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023363850
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
