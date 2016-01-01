Dr. Rodriguez-Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Rodriguez-Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Rodriguez-Ortiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Locations
Orlando Health Heart Institute1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-6444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Longwood521 W State Road 434 Ste 308, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc100 N Dean Rd Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc2080 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jonathan Rodriguez-Ortiz, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1023363850
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
