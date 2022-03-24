Dr. Jonathan Roden, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Roden, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Roden, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shepherdsville, KY.
Dr. Roden works at
Locations
-
1
North Bullitt Family Dental3564 Willow Way # B, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 453-8154
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roden?
Easy to get appointment, very short wait till after arrival, and excellent cate by dentist. Entire office is stellar.
About Dr. Jonathan Roden, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1477817864
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roden accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roden works at
Dr. Roden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.