Dr. Jonathan Riegler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Riegler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Riegler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Riegler works at
Locations
-
1
Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton1255 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 DirectionsMonday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riegler?
Very good experience, great Dr. and staff, definitely 5 stars
About Dr. Jonathan Riegler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184725707
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco
- Duke
- University of Michigan Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riegler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Riegler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Riegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riegler works at
Dr. Riegler has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riegler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Riegler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riegler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.