Dr. Jonathan Richey, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Richey, DO is a Dermatologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Dr. Richey works at Dermatology Specialists of McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Prosper, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Specialists of McKinney
    5236 W University Dr Ste 2200, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5325
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Baylor Scott & White Dermatology Specialists - Prosper
    821 N Coleman St Ste 100, Prosper, TX 75078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 07, 2016
    Doc was recommended to me by a neighbor. Glad I found him, staff was friendly, doc was patient and answered ALL my questions.
    LBG in Prosper, TX — Jul 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Richey, DO
    About Dr. Jonathan Richey, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104085216
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State Univeristy-McLaren Oakland Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michigan State University-Genesys Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Richey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richey has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

