Overview

Dr. Jonathan Richey, DO is a Dermatologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Richey works at Dermatology Specialists of McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Prosper, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.