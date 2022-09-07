Dr. Jonathan Riboh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riboh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Riboh, MD
Dr. Jonathan Riboh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Riboh works at
OrthoCarolina Sports Medicine/Shoulder & Elbow/Hand/Pediatric Center1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
Duke Sports Science Institute3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Riboh performed ACL surgery on me almost a year ago and I am back to normal; even better than I was before I was injured. Here are a few of the things that make Dr. Riboh an incredible doctor. (1) he took the time to explain all the options, pros and cons, based on my personal lifestyle and activity level; (2) the communication and care that he and his staff provided both before and after my surgery left me without any questions or concerns. They were always available to answer my questions; and (3) he did an incredible job replacing my ACL. Not only is my knee stronger than it was before, but you can barely see my scar. I want to thank Dr. Riboh and his staff. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1578707923
- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery - Rush University Medical Center
- Orthopaedic Surgery - Duke University Medical Center
- Stanford University
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Riboh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riboh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riboh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riboh works at
Dr. Riboh speaks French and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Riboh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riboh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riboh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riboh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.