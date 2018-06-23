Dr. Jonathan Resnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Resnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Resnick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Nj Associates in Medicine PA31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Many Thanks. Dr.Resnick and the stuff are exceptional. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Jonathan Resnick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1497812796
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resnick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Resnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resnick has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Lactose Intolerance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Resnick speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.
