Dr. Jonathan Reitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Reitman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Reitman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Reitman works at
Locations
-
1
Mrh Medical Group Inc.8484 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 360-7690
-
2
Socal Medical Group8207 Mulholland Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Directions (800) 724-8207
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reitman?
By far one of the most caring, considerate, well informed doctors I have ever been to. Dr Reitman & Lillit his PA "always take care of me & my wife Kathy. The whole office works smoothly as a team. HIGHLY RECOMENDED!!
About Dr. Jonathan Reitman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1922157320
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reitman works at
Dr. Reitman speaks Portuguese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.