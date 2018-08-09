Dr. Jonathan Reich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Reich, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Reich, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Locations
Monmouth Surgical Specialists, NJ727 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-5925
Mountainside123 Highland Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-7600
Stafford Surgical Specialists1100 Route 72 W Ste 303, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-3202
Statewide Bariatrics, Nj355 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (848) 224-4244
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the first time I met Dr. Reich, I knew he was the right surgeon for me. Throughout my consultations, everything he told me was true. Nothing was sugar-coated. I would've never went forward with the surgery if it wasn't for Dr. Reich. So grateful to have found him and for him to be a giant part of my journey.
About Dr. Jonathan Reich, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Morristown Memorial Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
- University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reich has seen patients for Pyloric Stenosis, Ileus and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reich speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.
