Dr. Jonathan Reich, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Reich, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Reich works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ, Manahawkin, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pyloric Stenosis, Ileus and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Monmouth Surgical Specialists, NJ
    727 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-5925
  2
    Mountainside
    123 Highland Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 429-7600
  3
    Stafford Surgical Specialists
    1100 Route 72 W Ste 303, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 978-3202
  4
    Statewide Bariatrics, Nj
    355 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 224-4244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pyloric Stenosis
Ileus
Obesity
Pyloric Stenosis
Ileus
Obesity

Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 09, 2018
    From the first time I met Dr. Reich, I knew he was the right surgeon for me. Throughout my consultations, everything he told me was true. Nothing was sugar-coated. I would've never went forward with the surgery if it wasn't for Dr. Reich. So grateful to have found him and for him to be a giant part of my journey.
    Dara — Aug 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Reich, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Reich, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659565067
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Morristown Memorial Hospital
    • Morristown Medical Center
    • Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Reich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reich has seen patients for Pyloric Stenosis, Ileus and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

