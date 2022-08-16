Dr. Jonathan Rehberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Rehberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Rehberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Rehberg works at
Locations
-
1
Sylacauga Obstetrics and Gynecology PC315 W Fort Williams St Ste 100, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 249-6995
Hospital Affiliations
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehberg?
I first sought out a new OBGYN 8 1/2 years ago and found Dr. Rehburg. From the first time I met him, I felt completely at ease. His soft spoken, polite and informative manner is very much appreciated. I never have to wonder if he has my best interest at heart. I have driven several hours in the past to make my appointment as I have refused to see any other doctor. The staff is super sweet, the waiting room is comfortable, the wait is usually pretty quick unless the doctor is at the hospital next door delivering a baby, and that certainly is worth waiting for if need be! All in all, I am very pleased and would highly recommend!!
About Dr. Jonathan Rehberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124067053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehberg has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.