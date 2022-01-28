Dr. Jonathan Rapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Rapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Rapp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Mercy Heart Institute4760 E Galbraith Rd Ste 205, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 985-0741
Bethesda Diagnostics - Kenwood8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-2400
The Jewish Hospital - Mercy Health4777 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-5380
Good Samaritan Infusion Center Anderson7777 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 246-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mine was a very difficult cardiology case, solved by Dr. Rapp. After going to the ER with severe chest pain Dr. Rapp thoroughly & relentlessly worked through difficulties with my emergent procedure due to abnormalities in my heart & aorta caused by a dissecting aortic aneurysm, not coronary artery disease. Dr. Rapp's unwavering thoroughness saved my life. Such thoroughness by a physician takes time but is worth the way. Complaints in these online reviews about "long wait times" are more than offset having a Cardiologist who is intellectually sharp & thorough addressing your health problems.
About Dr. Jonathan Rapp, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437343407
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapp has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapp.
