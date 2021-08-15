See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson Med U

Dr. Ralph works at Total Womens Healthcare of Plantation in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Womens Health Care
    333 NW 70th Ave Ste 120, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 791-2810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 15, 2021
    Dr. Ralph delivered my son 19 year ago, he is a wonderful doctor.
    Jaime Khan — Aug 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1053596874
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson Med U
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Ralph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ralph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ralph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ralph accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ralph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ralph works at Total Womens Healthcare of Plantation in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ralph’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ralph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ralph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ralph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ralph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

