Dr. Jonathan Purdy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Purdy, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Purdy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.
Dr. Purdy works at
Locations
-
1
Bayou Wellness Center200 S Lewis St, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 256-8494
-
2
Robert M Auburn MD Inc1100 Andre St Ste 202, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 256-8494
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purdy?
I had a really good experience with Dr Purdy He is a very good and patient, very understanding doctor. Would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Jonathan Purdy, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215922497
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purdy works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.