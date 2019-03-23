Dr. Jonathan Pulido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Pulido, MD
Dr. Jonathan Pulido, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Heart Center of Northeastern Ohio Inc2094 E State St Ste A, Salem, OH 44460 Directions (330) 337-2868
The Comprehensive Surgical Group Of Northeast Ohio7645 Market St Ste 200, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 707-0771
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
We were admitted for an issue and Dr. Pulido did both an endoscope and colonoscopy on my spouse. He was friendly, thorough, and took time to review films and and answer questions. Excellent surgeon. Moved to Mercy Health Boardman and Youngstown.
About Dr. Jonathan Pulido, MD
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Mount Carmel Health
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pulido has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulido accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulido. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulido.
