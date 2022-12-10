Dr. Pritt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Pritt, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Pritt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University of Florida - Gainesville FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Lake Butler Hospital.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 336-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Lake Butler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pritt has Great office. He cares about his patients. ??
About Dr. Jonathan Pritt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic -The Carolinas - Greenville SC
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Clinic - Mayo School - Graduate Medical Education - Rochester MN
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritt has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.