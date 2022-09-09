See All Ophthalmologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Prenner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Prenner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus

Dr. Prenner works at Retina Vitreous Center in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ and Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Retina Vitreous Center PA
    10 Plum St Ste 600, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 220-1600
    Bridgewater Primary Care
    1200 US Highway 22 Ste 16, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 560-1960
    Quest Diagnostics
    140 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 2, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-3655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr. Prenner saved my wife's vision in her left eye due to diabetic retinopathy and bleedding within her retina. Dr. Prenner was very patient, reassuring and confident that he could rectify the situation. He used every non evasive procedure before yielding to the retina surgery. Very happy to report that the procedure went well and very successful. Post op her vision was 20/30 in her left eye due to Dr. Prenner's expertise. Do not hesitate to see him for any problems. Cannot say enough about Dr. Prenner. Thank you !!! Krys and Joe
    About Dr. Jonathan Prenner, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1245203066
    Education & Certifications

    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • Schere Eye-U Penn
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Prenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prenner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prenner has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Prenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prenner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

