Dr. Jonathan Prenner, MD
Dr. Jonathan Prenner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
Retina Vitreous Center PA10 Plum St Ste 600, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 220-1600
Bridgewater Primary Care1200 US Highway 22 Ste 16, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 560-1960
Quest Diagnostics140 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 2, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-3655
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Prenner saved my wife's vision in her left eye due to diabetic retinopathy and bleedding within her retina. Dr. Prenner was very patient, reassuring and confident that he could rectify the situation. He used every non evasive procedure before yielding to the retina surgery. Very happy to report that the procedure went well and very successful. Post op her vision was 20/30 in her left eye due to Dr. Prenner's expertise. Do not hesitate to see him for any problems. Cannot say enough about Dr. Prenner. Thank you !!! Krys and Joe
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Schere Eye-U Penn
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Prenner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prenner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prenner works at
Dr. Prenner has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Prenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prenner.
