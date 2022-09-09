Overview

Dr. Jonathan Prenner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus



Dr. Prenner works at Retina Vitreous Center in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ and Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.