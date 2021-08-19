Dr. Jonathan Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Pratt, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Pratt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Pratt works at
Locations
-
1
Frazier Rehab Institute - Jewish Hospital220 Abraham Flexner Way # 1100, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions
-
2
Wvu Medical Corporation Dba Uha1075 VAN VOORHIS RD, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-6216
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pratt placed a spinal cord stimulator in for me. He’s excellent! Make sure you don’t set yourself expectations that such a procedure will cure all your pains, it can’t. But if you’re looking for relief to some degree, Dr Pratt is the man.
About Dr. Jonathan Pratt, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1700073392
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratt works at
Dr. Pratt has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
