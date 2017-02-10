Dr. Jonathan Prather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Prather, MD
Dr. Jonathan Prather, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Prather Pediatric Asthma/Allrgy200 Petroleum Dr, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 988-9999
Jonathan Brent Prather M.d. Apmc2949 S Union St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-9606
I LOVE Dr. Prather and Jared. My son has seen them since he was 10 months old and he is 7 now. Don't know what we would have done without them.
About Dr. Jonathan Prather, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Prather has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prather accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prather. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prather.
