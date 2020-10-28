See All Pediatricians in Atlanta, GA
Pediatrics
19 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Popler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Popler works at Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta Pulmonology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Choa Multispecialty LLC
    859 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30328
    Pulmonology - Children's At Old Milton Parkway
    3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Home Sleep Study
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
PET-CT Scan
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Management
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 28, 2020
    An amazing doctor, he is amazing with my kids, truly a great doctor.
    — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Popler, MD

    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1154542389
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Board Certifications
    Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Popler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popler is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Popler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Popler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

