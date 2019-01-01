Dr. Jonathan Piga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Piga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Piga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Piga works at
Locations
-
1
Piga Primary Care Associates Pllc8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 305, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Clearly the negative review is that of a patient that believes google is the best doctor. I love Dr. Piga, he has fantastic bedside manner and was really thorough with my exam and questions. I haven't had a primary doctor in years because of bad experience with a different doctor, but i'm so thankful i gave him a chance. He really cares for his patients, and has an amazing staff as well. My son even sees his sister, they really are FAMILY care! Thank you Piga Primary Care!
About Dr. Jonathan Piga, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518008366
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piga works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Piga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piga.
