Dr. Jonathan Phillips, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Phillips, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Phillips works at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center Institute for Advanced Rehabilitation Sports Medici in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center Institute for Advanced Rehabilitation Sports Medici
    1222 S Orange Ave Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-3040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Humerus Fracture

Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 31, 2020
    Dr Phillips is caring and explains things to both us as parents and to my daughter who is the patient. He asks if she has questions or understands. Takes time and doesn’t rush out of the room if we additional questions. I will always recommend this practice and especially Dr Phillips!
    Jestine — May 31, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518937689
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center Institute for Advanced Rehabilitation Sports Medici in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

