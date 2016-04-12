Dr. Jonathan Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Peterson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Utah Valley Pediatrics - Spanish Fork852 Expressway Ln, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (435) 264-5448
-
2
Utah Valley Pediatrics - Payson Office15 S 1000 E Ste 200, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 264-5445
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our son was born pre-mature, so our primary concern upon bringing him home was finding a doctor that would adapt to that and move us forward from the hospital. Dr. Peterson and his staff have done that and then some! He's always willing to help, even when he has a handful of patients, he or his staff will take a second to talk to you on the phone when you have a concern or a question, even when we moved to California. 5 stars isn't enough. Wonderful man, doctor and staff!!
About Dr. Jonathan Peterson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1053535930
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Omaha Ne
- Ross University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.