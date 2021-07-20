Dr. Jonathan Perley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Perley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Perley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Greater Long Beach Genito-urinary Med Grp.3650 South St Ste 408, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 437-3288
-
2
Michael W. Lauermann M.d.10941 Bloomfield St Ste A, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 630-0423
-
3
Families First Medical Group Inc.433 N 4th St Ste 205, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (562) 630-0423
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perley is an outstanding Urologist. Don't mess around with your problem. It probably won't get better on it's own. Take care of it now. Go see him and he will take care of you.
About Dr. Jonathan Perley, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326017831
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Urology
Dr. Perley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Perley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perley.
