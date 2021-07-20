Overview

Dr. Jonathan Perley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Perley works at California Urology in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA and Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.