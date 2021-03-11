Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Pearlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Pearlman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Dr. Pearlman works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Inc.2405 N Columbus St Ste 210, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 681-9905
-
2
Fairfield Medical Center401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-8000
-
3
Fairfied Medical Center2384 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 681-9905Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearlman?
Dr Pearlman is wonderful.
About Dr. Jonathan Pearlman, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215915897
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlman works at
Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.