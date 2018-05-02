See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Jonathan Paul, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Paul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Paul works at Charlotte Sports Medicine Inst in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Locations

    Charlotte Sports Medicine Institute P.A.
    10616 Metromont Pkwy Ste 106, Charlotte, NC 28269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 509-6427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Lupus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 02, 2018
    Dr.Paul is a wonderful doctor very friendly easy to talk to and he genuinely cares about his patients! His wonderful staff is a blessing answering questions and if they don’t know they quickly find results with a speedy turnaround time! I absolutely love this office and would tell everyone come to this place it’s like home! Thank you Dr.Paul and staff!
    Luciana Wilson in Charlotte NC — May 02, 2018
    About Dr. Jonathan Paul, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285729061
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul works at Charlotte Sports Medicine Inst in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Paul’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

