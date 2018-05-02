Overview

Dr. Jonathan Paul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Paul works at Charlotte Sports Medicine Inst in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.