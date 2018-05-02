Dr. Jonathan Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Paul, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Paul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Sports Medicine Institute P.A.10616 Metromont Pkwy Ste 106, Charlotte, NC 28269 Directions (704) 509-6427
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Paul is a wonderful doctor very friendly easy to talk to and he genuinely cares about his patients! His wonderful staff is a blessing answering questions and if they don’t know they quickly find results with a speedy turnaround time! I absolutely love this office and would tell everyone come to this place it’s like home! Thank you Dr.Paul and staff!
About Dr. Jonathan Paul, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285729061
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
