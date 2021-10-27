Overview

Dr. Jonathan Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Optum - Family Medicine in Independence, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.