Overview

Dr. Jonathan Patterson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Franciscan St. James Health Family Care Center of Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Hobart, IN and Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.