Dr. Jonathan Patterson, DO
Dr. Jonathan Patterson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 747-4000Monday12:45am - 8:00amTuesday12:45am - 8:00amWednesday12:45am - 8:00amThursday12:45am - 8:00amFriday12:45am - 8:00amSaturday12:45am - 8:00amSunday12:45am - 8:00am
Indiana Surgical Associates PC7895 GRAND BLVD, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 947-1910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Indiana Surgical Associates101 E 87th Ave Ste 420, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-2041Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
HFN
Humana
MDwise
Medicaid
Medicare
Sagamore Health Network
UnitedHealthCare
My husband needed surgery and was seen by Dr. Patterson. Our appointment was made by a caring and accommodating office staff. Dr. Patterson explained the procedure and made sure any questions were addressed. Methodist Hospital In Merrillville was outstanding. From the time we arrived for surgery, until my husbands release, I was kept informed of every step in his procedure. I would recommend Indiana Surgical to anyone .
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- St James Hospital and Health Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
