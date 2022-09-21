See All General Surgeons in Olympia Fields, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Patterson, DO

General Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Patterson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Patterson works at Franciscan St. James Health Family Care Center of Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in Hobart, IN and Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus
    20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 747-4000
    Monday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Tuesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Wednesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Thursday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Friday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Saturday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Sunday
    12:45am - 8:00am
  2. 2
    Indiana Surgical Associates PC
    7895 GRAND BLVD, Hobart, IN 46342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 947-1910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Indiana Surgical Associates
    101 E 87th Ave Ste 420, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 769-2041
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fistula
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Anal Fistula
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 21, 2022
    My husband needed surgery and was seen by Dr. Patterson. Our appointment was made by a caring and accommodating office staff. Dr. Patterson explained the procedure and made sure any questions were addressed. Methodist Hospital In Merrillville was outstanding. From the time we arrived for surgery, until my husbands release, I was kept informed of every step in his procedure. I would recommend Indiana Surgical to anyone .
    Rudy S. — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Patterson, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588834881
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St James Hospital and Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
