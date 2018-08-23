Overview

Dr. Jonathan Pasko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Pasko works at Dr. Laura Katz in Monroe, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.