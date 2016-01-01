Overview

Dr. Jonathan Parker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muscle Shoals, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at Avalon Medical Center in Muscle Shoals, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.