Dr. Jonathan Paine, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Paine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.

Dr. Paine works at JONATHAN T PAINE MD PA in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan T Paine MD PA
    1305 Valentine St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 727-2468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Parrish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 13, 2020
    Post op 1 week for ACDF 3 level fusion. This is my second major surgery with Dr.Paine. My first surgery was 7 yrs ago for a 3 leveI Lumbar fusion. I trust his skill emphatically! Both surgeries have been a great success in relieving my pain. Skill and knowledge is what I need from a surgeon. This is what Dr. Pain has provided. If you need a fast appt. you won't get one. He is in his own private practice, by himself for 30+ yrs. I believe. He is a busy doctor. If you need time with him to listen to whining, you won't get it here. You will get a review of the tests he has asked you to get with his expert opinion of what your needs are at this point in time. You are expected to do your part and follow through with whatever he has recommended. You will get a kind Dr. with excellent skill who utilizes his time wisely. His practice runs like a well oiled machine! Staff is professional and efficient. I consider myself extremely lucky to have been treated by one of the best, if not THE best
    P. Fahner — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Paine, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609840941
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Paine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paine works at JONATHAN T PAINE MD PA in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Paine’s profile.

    Dr. Paine has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Paine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

