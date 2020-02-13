Dr. Jonathan Paine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Paine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Jonathan T Paine MD PA1305 Valentine St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-2468
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Post op 1 week for ACDF 3 level fusion. This is my second major surgery with Dr.Paine. My first surgery was 7 yrs ago for a 3 leveI Lumbar fusion. I trust his skill emphatically! Both surgeries have been a great success in relieving my pain. Skill and knowledge is what I need from a surgeon. This is what Dr. Pain has provided. If you need a fast appt. you won’t get one. He is in his own private practice, by himself for 30+ yrs. I believe. He is a busy doctor. If you need time with him to listen to whining, you won’t get it here. You will get a review of the tests he has asked you to get with his expert opinion of what your needs are at this point in time. You are expected to do your part and follow through with whatever he has recommended. You will get a kind Dr. with excellent skill who utilizes his time wisely. His practice runs like a well oiled machine! Staff is professional and efficient. I consider myself extremely lucky to have been treated by one of the best, if not THE best
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Paine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paine accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paine works at
Dr. Paine has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paine speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Paine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.